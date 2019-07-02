If you're a sneakerhead who has an appreciation for Air Jordans, then you know just how important Travis Scott has been to the brand over the last year. The Astroworld rapper came out with his first Jordan Brand sneaker in the Summer of 2018 with the "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 4 and then followed that up with the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 in May of this year. Both collaborations were some of the year's most popular with resale prices rising at a rapid pace. Jumpman and Scott are well aware of how popular their shoes are so it's no surprise that they are teaming up once again for an olive-colored pair of Air Jordan 6's.

Thanks to some new photos courtesy of @hanzuying, it has been revealed that the pair actually glows in the dark, which is a detail that hadn't previously been shown off. As for the rest of the sneaker, it comes in sleek olive suede while pockets can be found on the ankles of each foot. The left shoe has "Nike Air" branding while the right shoe has the "Cactus Jack" logo.

According to the posts below, this pair will be coming out this Summer for $250 USD and will most likely be very limited.

If you're hoping to cop these, you'll have to exercise a lifetime of luck.