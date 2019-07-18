Travis Scott is one of the most influential people in the sneaker world right now thanks to his work with Nike and Jordan Brand. His latest effort was the Air Jordan 1 High OG TS which featured a white and mocha upper with a reversible swoosh. The sneaker was a huge hit amongst sneakerheads and is selling for exorbitant prices on websites like StockX. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that Jordan Brand would want to follow up that success with yet another Travis Scott endorsed sneaker.

A La Flame x Air Jordan 6 collab has been in the works for a while now and over the past couple of months, we've been getting some pretty detailed images of it. It's been revealed that this shoe will have a glow in the dark midsole and will be dressed in some flashy olive suede.

Perhaps the most interesting information about the shoe comes courtesy of @hanzuying who revealed the stock numbers for this shoe. It looks like there will only be 62,000 pairs in circulation which is pretty low. This will be yet another limited Travis Scott Jordan Brand release so if you're planning to cop these, don't sleep.