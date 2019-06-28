Travis Scott's upcoming Air Jordan 6 collab has surfaced numerous times since he first broke out the kicks for his performance at Super Bowl LIII, but today we have our best look yet at what's to come when the "Cactus Jack" 6s drop this Summer.

As seen in the latest batch of photos, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 comes equipped with an olive green nubuck accompanied by black detailing and a sail-colored midsole. Additional details include a button enclosed stash pocket on the ankle collar and University Red accents that appear throughout the silhouette, including the Jumpman branding on the tongue, as well as the Nike Air and Cactus Jack branding on the heels.

It is believed that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6, retailing for $250, will debut in the coming weeks. The exclusive collab will also available in sizes for the whole fam. Continue scrolling for a closer look while we await official release info.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6/SolebyJC

