Travis Scott has a few more Air Jordan collabs in the stash coming on the heels of his wildly popular Air Jordan 1 collab. Among them, an Air Jordan 1 Low and a special edition Air Jordan 6.

In regards to the latter, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 is expected to debut this Summer, and they'll be available in sizes for the whole fam.

Travis first broke out the kicks for his performance at Super Bowl LIII - but more and more images of the olive green kicks continue to surface as we approach the yet-to-be-announced release date.

The olive Cactus Jack 6s come equipped with a button enclosed stash pocket on the ankle collar, along with red accents throughout, including the "Nike Air" and Cactus Jack branding on the heels. As seen in the photo embedded below, an earlier version featured black branding on the heel.