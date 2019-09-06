Travis Scott is not just an innovator in music but sneakers as well. Over the last couple of years now, he has been working with Jordan Brand and has dropped a handful of shoes which have turned the sneaker world on its head. Earlier this year, Scott's backward Nike swoosh Air Jordan 1 took the world by storm and now he has Jordan heads on high alert with the Olive Air Jordan 6 which can be found below.

Sneaker News came through today with some brand new detailed images of the shoe and we have to admit, this could be one of the best releases of the year. The shoe is covered in olive suede and is contrasted by a black tongue and some red highlights on the Cactus Jack and Nike Air branding found on the back. Just like his Air Jordan 1, there are stash pockets on the side which can be filled with anything you want, although we know what most people will be using them for.

These will be dropping on Saturday, September 14th for the hefty price of $250 USD. They will be incredibly limited so if you're planning to cop, make sure you have a solid plan.

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News

Image via Sneaker News