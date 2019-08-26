Travis Scott has been teasing a whole slew of Jordan Brand collaborations and perhaps the best of them all, the "Olive" Air Jordan 6, is supposedly supposed to drop on September 14th. There have been a ton of teaser images for the shoe and sneakerheads are salivating over the thought of copping them. The shoe isn't even here yet and resellers are trying to gauge whether or not they will be able to make a ton of money off of the drop. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that other colorways of the Air Jordan 6 collab are being shown off.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Scott was spotted wearing a yellow version of his AJ6 collab and fans were curious about whether or not this pair was meant for the public. Travis has worn quite a few friends and family colorways of his shoes, so when he's spotted with new models, there tends to be some skepticism.

Thanks to Instagram account TheJordanVault23, we now have a closer look at this Air Jordan 6 colorway which is being dubbed "Mustard" yellow. Nike Air and Cactus Jack branding his present here, while the stash pockets on the side of the heel remain intact as well. It's an interesting colorway although details pertaining to its potential release are still quite scarce.

Image via thejordanvault23

