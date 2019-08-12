Travis Scott's Jordan Brand sneakers have been some of the best collaborations we have seen in a long time and fans can't get enough of them. The Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 1 models did extremely well, while the Air Jordan 6 is on the way. There have been a ton of teasers of the shoe so far, yet fans have been wondering when the shoe would be released for real. As of right now, it seems as though the release date is set for Saturday, September 14th with the shoes going for $250 USD.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have a closer look at the sneaker which shows off some of the finer details. In the pictures below, the olive suede looks better than ever while red highlights appear on the heel tab and Nike Air branding. Red is also found on the lace lock which features the Cactus Jack logo. The shoe also has 3M details on the sides and will also have a glow-in-the-dark outsole which is something we have yet to see on a Travis Scott shoe.

How excited are you for this release? Will you be copping or are these a pass for now?