Travis Scott has been killing it in the music industry over the last few years and when it comes to his ventures outside of music, he's been nothing short of dominant. Scott has been known to be quite the sneakerhead over the years and loves his Jordans. Since 2018, Scott has dropped three Jordan Brand sneakers including an Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 1 High, and an Air Jordan 1 Low. As we head into the month of October, Travis has yet another shoe on the way, this time in the form of an Air Jordan 6.

There have been plenty of teasers for the "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 6 although very little has been shown off in the way of the glow in the dark features. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying, we now have a clear look at how the shoe glows. As you can see from the post below, the icy part of the midsole lights up in a nice bright green whenever subjected to the dark. It's a clean look that helps add to the suede olive aesthetic that graces the upper.

If you're looking to cop these, they are rumored for Saturday, October 12th at a price of $250 USD. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.