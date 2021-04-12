If you are a big fan of Travis Scott, then you have probably also contemplated purchasing his shoes at one time or another. The artist has some pretty incredible collaborations with Jordan Brand and later this year, he is supposed to come through with a new Fragment x Air Jordan 1 that will certainly have the whole sneaker community in shambles. In the short term, however, Travis has a brand new Air Jordan 6 coming out which has been given the name "British Khaki."

In the images below, you can see that the shoe certainly lives up to that name as the upper is covered in khaki suede, all while white and infrared highlights are placed throughout. It makes for a solid colorway that makes a nice companion piece to the original olive green Jordan 6 which came out back in 2019.

As for the release date, these were going to come out on April 29th but now, according to @zsneakerheadz, they have been pushed back a day to Friday, April 30th. What's cool is these will also be dropping in full family sizing which is good news for those who want to get pairs for their whole family.

Image via GOAT

