Travis Scott has been one of the most popular men in the sneaker world over the last couple of years as his efforts with Jordan Brand have been highly appreciated by the fans. From the Air Jordan 4 to the Air Jordan 1 and even to the Air Jordan 6, Scott has come through with some pretty unique colorways that always sell out. Now, the rapper is setting his sights on yet another Air Jordan 6 except this time around, it will be in a "British Khaki" makeup.

Thanks to the sneaker resale app GOAT, we have a brand new look at this colorway, as you will find below. The shoe in question has a mostly brown nubuck upper, while translucent grey is found on the back heel and the tongue. There are hints of red throughout when it comes to the branding although the main attraction here is all of the stash pockets which are found on both sides of the heel.

As of right now, there is no release date although new details should be emerging over the coming months. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via GOAT

