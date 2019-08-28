Travis Scott just dropped his Netflix Documentary called Look Mom I Can Fly and fans are already super excited about what they witnessed. Throughout the film, Travis can be seen wearing multiple different shoes, including his brand new Air Jordan 6 collab, which is slated to release on Saturday, September 14th for $250 USD. The release date keeps creeping closer and closer and there have been a ton of teasers so far for the new pair. Sneakerheads love the Air Jordan 6 and when Travis is involved, you can imagine just how much hype there.

According to Sole Collector, Stadium Goods came through today with some in-hand beauty shots of the shoe and so far, they look amazing. As you can see from the photos, the olive suede upper is super clean and the red "Cactus Jack" and "Nike Air" accents make the shoe stand out that much more. If that weren't enough, the outsole glows in the dark making it a highly dynamic sneaker depending on the setting.

This will be one of the most hyped releases of the year so if you're looking to cop, be sure not to sleep on release day as you may very well miss out on them.

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods

Image via Stadium Goods