Back in 2018, it was quite clear that Travis Scott was on top of the world. Prior to the release of his Astroworld album, Scott was having success with Jumpman, whom he continues to have a collaborative relationship with. During the summer of that year, Scott dropped the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack," which featured a Houston Oilers-inspired colorway that had the Cactus Jack branding to match. This sneaker was an immediate hit as resale prices skyrocketed and demand remained constant.

Since the release of that blue and red sneaker, there have been some samples to hit the internet, including the infamous purple friends and family model. Now, thanks to the Instagram user @wneloy, we have some detailed images of another Travis Scott Air Jordan 4 sample, this time in a gorgeous "Olive" color scheme. As you can see below, the shoe has a greenish-brown hue to it, as suede makes its way all throughout the upper. Just like on the original colorway, we have some nice Cactus Jack branding, which brings it all together.

Unfortunately for all of the sneakerheads out there, these are simply a sample, so don't expect them to drop anytime soon. In the meantime, stay tuned for more updates from the sneaker world.