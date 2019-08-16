Well known sneaker customizer Dominic Ciambrone, more commonly referred to as "The Shoe Surgeon," is the mastermind behind some of the most exclusive sneakers in the game.

Among The Shoe Surgeon's most recent releases are a couple of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 projects, one of which was made up of tie-dyed pieces of merchandise taken from La Flame's Astroworld Tour. The other is a "Scrap Leather" version of the Cactus Jack 1s, featuring a range of earthy tones throughout the lux construction.

Both of these limited edition customs cost thousands of dollars when they released via The Shoe Surgeon's website, but it won't cost you a thing to look at them through your screen. If you are in the market for a pricey AJ1, there's another gaudy custom set to drop this Saturday.

Continue scrolling for the official images of the "Scrap Leather" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1, and click here to check out The Shoe Surgeon's other creations.

