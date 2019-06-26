Travis Scott has been dazzling sneakerheads with the shoes he has created with Nike and Jordan Brand so far. One of his first ever collaborations was his "Cactus Jack" Air Force 1 Low which led him to shift his focus over to Jordan Brand where he came out with the "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 4. Both of these sneakers were huge hits and when he came out with the reverse swoosh Air Jordan 1, hypebeasts lost their collective minds.

It's clear that Travis isn't done when it comes to sneakers which makes sense. When you've achieved so much success up to this point, there really is no point to quitting. An Air Jordan 1 Low with Travis' name attached has been rumored to be on the way for some time now and there has been a ton of teaser photos.

Thanks to @hanzuying, we have some pretty up close on-foot images of the shoe and all of the subtle details that can be found. Much like the Air Jordan 1 High he made, the overlays are mocha, except the toe box and side panels are black, not white. The outside of the shoe features a reverse white Nike swoosh while the inside has a regular Mocha swoosh. Cactus Jack branding can then be found on the back heel of the left shoe.

There is no release date for this shoe just yet so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest up to date information.