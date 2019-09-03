Well known sneaker customizer The Shoe Surgeon has been on an Air Jordan 1 tear as of late, which has resulted in the release of a luxe Chicago colorway of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1, as well as a tie-dye pair made from AstroWorld merch and another exotic "What the Scrap” colorway.

For his latest project, The Shoe Surgeon returned to the Cactus Jack AJ1, this time muting the silhouette for a black and white "Charcoal" look made of sueded charcoal python, black suede and off white tumbled leather.

Of course, these won't come cheap and they won't be easy to come by. According to the man himself, the Air Jordan 1 TS Charcoal will be available this Thursday, September 5 exclusively at the Flannels Man flagship concept store in London.

Take a look at the latest Shoe Surgeon x Air Jordan 1 custom below, and click here to preview some of his other work.