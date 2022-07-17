Travis Scott has started to resume his live performances after the tragedy at his Astroworld festival. Now, he's got another date in the books, this time in quite an exclusive setting. According to Page Six, Scott is set to perform at a VIP party before the MLB All-Stars Game. The event is being put on by Michael Rubin and Fanatics.

According to sources in the MLB, players have been discussing Scott's upcoming performance at the Players Association along with Fanatics' "Players Party" in Los Angeles. Scott will be joining the previously announced headliner J Balvin.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The event will take place at a private location after the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium Monday, and it looks like it has a pretty impressive roster of invitees. Among the prospective guests are names like Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Ian Happ, CC Sabathia, and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark.

This won't be Travis Scott's first time working with Michael Rubin. In years past, Scott has shown up to Rubin's Super Bowl bashes, which are similarly star-studded affairs. Past guests have included Doja Cat, Quavo, J Balvin, Meek Mill, and Megan Thee Stallion. Scott also performed at Rubin's massive July 4th party at his estate in the Hamptons. Like Rubin's other parties, it boasted some pretty famous guests. Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Diplo, Miguel, Lil Uzi Vert, and Meek Mill were some of the musical artists in attendance, and other celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, and Charli D'Amelio were spotted at the event.

