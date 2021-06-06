Travis Scott is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the hip-hop world and he is constantly looking for exclusive new shoes to wear while out and about. Of course, as a Nike signee, Travis has access to a deep vault of sneakers, and over the years, Nike has provided him with some of the rarest samples and unreleases kicks known to man. When Scott is sitting courtside at a basketball game, you can be sure he's going to flex such gems, and on Saturday night during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks game, that's exactly what he did.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, Scott was courtside wearing unreleased Iron Maiden Nike Dunk Highs that were constructed all the way back in 2006. This is a shoe that is impossible to find on the market, and even if you wanted a pair through StockX, you would have to pay a whopping $100,000.

It's clear that Travis' sneaker collection is filled with such diamonds in the rough and we can only imagine what else he might be keeping under wraps for the right moment. If you're an Iron Maiden fan, or just a regular old sneakerhead, you can't help but be jealous.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world, as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images