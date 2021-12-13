Travis Scott is trending right now as people are reacting to the rapper's voiceover in the new Trolls: Holiday in Harmony animated special, which is airing this holiday season on NBC. Previously, Travis and Kylie Jenner revealed that Trolls is their daughter Stormi's favorite movie. Alongside Travis, Kylie also stars as a voice actor in the new special, voicing Penelopuff.





Travis, who voices Rhyme-a-saurus in the Trolls special, has been facing major backlash for his role in the Astroworld Festival tragedy last month. The rapper's festival became a topic on international news broadcasts after ten people died in a crowd surge. Travis has issued multiple apologies for the incident and last week, he spoke to Charlamagne Tha God in his first interview since what happened. This weekend, it was reported that his upcoming performance at Coachella 2022 had been canceled, and his alcoholic beverage Cacti was also discontinued after a short run in stores. With Travis back on television screens on Trolls, some people are outraged that the rapper's voiceover wasn't canceled or replaced.

While it will likely take some time for La Flame to make any sort of return to music after this year's tragedy, let us know in the comments if you think he will successfully take on cancel culture, or if you think his career is effectively over now.