Travis Scott's highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration finally released last week although it was a bit of a painful drop for sneakerheads. The shoe first came out on Travis' website seemingly out of nowhere and was later dropped through the Nike SNKRS App which, as you would expect, handed out plenty of Ls. Stock numbers for this shoe were already low so it should come as absolutely no surprise that people weren't able to get their hands on the kicks.

Fans have been hoping for a wider release over the past week and recently, Travis himself got on his Instagram story to update those who wanted a pair. Unfortunately, it's not looking good right now as he confirmed that there are no more pairs available and that he wishes there were more. With this in mind, it's safe to assume we won't be seeing this sneaker make its way to the market again. If you want to cop these, you'll have to go to aftermarket websites like StockX where you can guarantee yourself an authentic pair.

Salute to everyone who was able to get their hands on this sneaker as a successful cop turned out to be quite the accomplishment.