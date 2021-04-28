Travis Scott turns 29 years old this Friday, and in honor of his birthday, the Astroworld emcee and bonafide businessman is finally dropping his next highly anticipated Jordan brand collaboration: the Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki." Set to release on Friday, April 30 on Nike's SNKRS app via draw, the latest colorway in Travis' stash pocket-adorned Jordan 6 model will definitely be one of the most talked-about sneaker releases on Friday morning.

Leading up to the release of the highly coveted sneakers, Travis Scott decided to drop some merch, and the massive collection features everything from a raffle for the "British Khaki" Jordan 6s and tees to rugs and packing tape.

According to Complex, Travis Scott's "Crossover Collection" is inspired by the world of motorsports, and its wide array of items — including pullover hoodies, rugby sweaters, windbreakers, bucket hats, a canvas backpack, gloves, shorts, sweat pants, and much more — is presented in a dark brown colorway with "Cactus Cross" branding as well as pops of red and green throughout.

Initially, fans were also able to sign up to be notified about the raffle for his Air Jordan 6 Retro sneakers, but with the shoes currently deemed "sold out" on Travis' website, fans hoping to secure the limited sneakers will have to try their luck on the Nike SNKRS app on the official release day.

In true Travis Scott fashion, expect all of the items in the Crossover Collection to be shipped out in a matter of 5 to 12 weeks, and of course, good luck on the Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki" drop on April 30.

