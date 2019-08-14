There are a couple different Travis Scott sneaker collabs scheduled to release before 2019 comes to a close, including the highly anticipated Air Jordan 6 and another Nike Air Force 1 Low.

La Flame recently gave fan a glimpse of the latter, which will reportedly hit retailers in October in sizes for the whole fam. As seen on the feet of the man himself, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low appears to feature an array of materials, patterns and colors throughout the silhouette, highlighted by a gold zipper that runs the length of the tongue.

A release date has not yet been announced but it is believed the men's sizes will retail for $160, with toddler and pre-school sizes priced at $75 and $65, respectively.

Check out the early on-foot image below, and stay tuned for more release info.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low/Travisscott