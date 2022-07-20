Travis Scott and the Nike/Jordan brand released their latest collaboration on Monday with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha." Promoing the product, Scott shared a commercial titled, “Don’t Get Caught,” featuring Javon “Wanna” Walton, best known for his role as Ashtray in the hit HBO series Euphoria.

The raffle for the highly-anticipated sneaker went live on Monday and reportedly drew 2.4 million entries during the 30 minutes it was open, according to Complex.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

In addition to the shoes, there is also a 21-piece clothing collection comprised of zip-up hoodies, crewneck sweaters, T-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, accessories, and more.

The “Don’t Get Caught" video features an unreleased Travis Scott beat and cameos from MLB legend Reggie Jackson and Houston Astros star Lance McCullers.

While the shoe sold out through the Cactus Jack website on Monday, Jordan Brand will be releasing the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha" on Thursday, July 21 through the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

As for music, Scott is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited fourth studio album, Utopia, which will be his first full-length solo effort since 2018, when he released Astroworld.

Check out the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha" commercial featuring Javon “Wanna” Walton below.









