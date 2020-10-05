Appearing on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Travis Scott recalled meeting Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant as a ball boy for the Houston Rockets around 2008-2009.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“We wasn’t too much of a star-studded team at that time,” Scott told Kimmel. “We weren’t supposed to talk to star athletes, but one day, Melo gave me his headband, signed his headband. Which is so funny, he probably doesn’t remember this.”

The Houston native says he got the job while he was in his junior or senior year of high school.

“I met Kobe there and he signed a ball for me,” the rapper revealed.

“Shout out all my ballboys out there,” Scott said. “Y’all know what’s going down, man. Hold it down for the team players. … We never tell.”

Scott is fresh off a his new single “FRANCHISE,” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. In the music video, Scott shows his appreciation for basketball by filming inside of a Chicago mansion once owned by Michael Jordan.

The NBA Finals are currently underway with the Los Angeles Lakers leading the Miami Heat 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday, at 9:30 PM.

Check out Scott’s full interview with Jimmy Kimmel below.

[Via]