Travis Scott is on the verge of a comeback in a major way, thanks to some help from his friend and collaborator, Diddy. It was previously announced that Sean Combs would be executive producing this year's Billboard Music Awards, and ahead of the big ceremony tonight, the multihyphenate revealed that we have him to thank for Scott's return to the stage.

"I am uncancelling the cancelled," the 52-year-old declared last week, announcing that the Astroworld hitmaker's performance was one of his "demands" from behind the scenes.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Earlier this weekend, Diddy shared a brief clip to his Instagram page of him and Scott meeting up, warmly embracing each other on-site. "You ready? You ready?!" the New York native asked his "Workin" collaborator, earning an amped-up scream and a round of quick claps from La Flame.

"Ayo, everybody, my baby bro. We here, tomorrow, it's time," the EP told the camera, wrapping his arm around the Houston native. "It's time man, what you gon' do to that thing, man? Yeah! They better tune in!"

Scott then shushes Diddy before sprinting off in the opposite direction, letting out another scream for bystanders to hear.

As TMZ reports, Scott was spotted out and about in Encore Beach Club on Saturday, where he spent the day kicking back with Marshmello and his crew. Paparazzi photos show the "ESCAPE PLAN" rapper smiling, seemingly in great spirits ahead of his stage time tonight.

Recently, the Astroworld artist took to the stage in Miami during Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, where he gave an incredible performance to a reasonably sized crowd for the first time since last November's tragedy – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

