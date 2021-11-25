As lawsuits mount against him,Travis Scott is remaining lowkey. The tragedy at Astroworld has caused the industry to reevaluate how they produce festivals and Rolling Loud recently shared that its California concert will now be 18 and over. Live Nation, Travis, and Drake are just a handful of companies and artists who have been named in lawsuits that total into the billions of dollars.

Relatives of those who died in the chaos, other attendees who were injured, and even security guards have acquired legal counsel. According to Scott's attorney, the rapper has reached out to the loved ones of the deceased to offer his help.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

However, he has been noticeably, and understandably absent from social media. He hasn't been seen jet-setting with his pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, which is a regular occurrence and has reportedly been "locked away" at home. The pair were swept with backlash in recent weeks and have most likely been advised to lay low. Yet, Scott finally surfaced on the golf court with a few of his famous friends.

According to TMZ, Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Said Taghmaoui, Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Scott were spotted together in Palms Springs. The golf course is reportedly attached to an exclusive, gated community where the matriarch Jenner has a home. It was noted that Scott seemed "somber" during the outing. Check out a few images below.

