Travis Scott has reached the stage in his career where he can essentially accomplish any creative vision that springs into his mind. His resources are seemingly limitless, his brand equity bigger than the majority of his contemporaries. Today, his reach has extended even further with yet another new deal, with his Cactus Jack Film company striking a production deal with A24.

Cinephiles are likely familiar with A24, which has established itself as one of the most exciting production studios in the game. Acclaimed films like Hereditary, Midsommar, The Farewell, Uncut Gems, Moonlight, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, Ex Machina, and more have helped build a reputation of not only quality but a daring adherence to auteurship.

Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Now, Variety has confirmed Scott's new deal with A24, which will kick off with a project centered around the upcoming Utopia album. A24 took a moment to get the hype train rolling on Twitter, sharing a glimpse at the Scott-penned screenplay emblazoned with the A24 logo. It's unclear as to whether or not the partnership will extend to a long-form film, though Variety does note that Scott and Cactus Jack Films will "produce movies" with A24 as part of the deal.

For now, there appears to be a sense of cautious optimism regarding Scott's A24 crossover, though some feel that the rap superstar doesn't quite fit with the production company's established aesthetic. For now, we'll have to wait and see how this plays out -- though it does appear to confirm one crucial piece of information: Utopia is coming, and it's going to be firing on all cylinders.

[via]