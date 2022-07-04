Travis Scott performances have been becoming more and more frequent following his hiatus in the aftermath of last November's Astroworld tragedy. Most recently, the father of two entertained audiences in Miami at E11EVEN nightclub, performing some of his greatest hits from the DJ booth.

The show went down on Saturday night, and according to Page Six, it wasn't until 3:15 AM that Scott picked up the microphone as DJ Chase B spun his tracks. "Travis got on top of the DJ booth and used it as his stage," an attendee told the outlet.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The same source noted that the 32-year-old rapped "Pick Up the Phone" and "Highest in the Room" while elsewhere, cameras caught his rendition of his incredibly successful collaboration with Drake, "SICKO MODE."

Scott even let his fans get in on the fun, at one point passing his microphone off to someone at a nearby table who recited the intro to his Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight track, "goosebumps."

Elsewhere, he picked up a phone and playfully flipped off the person on the other end of the FaceTime call.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Chase B also had Drake's Honestly, Nevermind in rotation, and patrons of E11EVEN saw Scott cover Lionel Richie's "The Only One" from his spot on the DJ booth.

This isn't the Houston native's first show at the club in recent months – as we mentioned earlier he's been getting booked more frequently this summer, though his headlining spot at Day N Vegas has fallen apart once again.

In case you missed it, the festival announced a few days ago that they've cancelled their 2022 show due to production and logistics issues – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

