We've received a handful of updates on Young Thug since his incarceration. Last week, he appeared at a hearing via Zoom where he was denied bond in the case. The judge denied Thugger bond, claiming that he would become a flight risk and concerns surrounding witness intimidation. However, we received a handful of updates in recent times. His girlfriend, Karlae, recently said that he was in "good spirits," which Lil Baby echoed shortly after.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Fans have called for Thug's freedom since his arrest last year and his friends continue to keep his name alive while he's away. Travis Scott recently showed love to Thug following news of his bond hearing. Scott shared two photos with Thug on his Instagram Story. The first is of the two of them riding around. "My bruddda," he wrote. In a second post, he shared a screenshot from the "FRANCHISE" music video.

The two rappers have built a strong rapport over the past few years on and off wax. While they've collaborated on records like "Mamacita" and "Pick Up The Phone," the two also hit the road together on the Days Before Rodeo tour in 2015. In recent years, they've joined forces on records like "Bubbly" alongside Drake, "The London" alongside J. Cole, and their viral TikTok record, "OUT WEST." With Utopia supposedly on the way, perhaps the two have even more heat on the way.







