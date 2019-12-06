Travis Scott's been riding the wave of Astroworld all year around. He's been hitting the road consistently, released a Netflix doc, and has been working with Nike heavily throughout the year on his Jordan collabs. Needless to say, he's been making some serious loot. After stacking up his dollars all year long, it appears that he's putting some cash into investing a six-figure Simpsons painting.

According to Page Six, Travis Scott was at Art Basel Miami VIP this week where he was showing some serious interest in a $225K Simpsons painting. Tom Sachs' painting, titled "Krústy Brand Seal of Approval (red) 2019," caught the attention of the "Sicko Mode" rapper. Scott posed for pictures in front of the piece of artwork while members of his team were reportedly spotted exchanging contact information with the seller.

Apparently, that wasn't the only piece that Scott was looking at during his trip to Art Basel Miami VIP. The rapper also showed interest in a 1983 Jean Michel Basquiat piece. "Krong Thip (Torso)" that was at Hell Nahmad was going for $8M and Scott was apparently showing interest in that piece as well.

In related news, the rapper is currently readying the release of the Jack Boys compilation project from Cactus Jack. He announced the project a few weeks ago and it appears as though it will arrive before 2020. Keep your eyes peeled.