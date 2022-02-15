Can you feel the love? All-day long we've watched our favourite couples give one another their flowers – literally and figuratively – in honour of the most adorable holiday of the year, Valentine's Day.

Nicki Minaj revealed what she and her man Kenneth Petty have been up to in the bedroom, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spent the weekend dining out in New York City, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean posted up together ahead of their upcoming album, and Kanye West delivered a truck full of roses to his ex.





Next up on our list of famous duos celebrating loudly are none other than Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who welcomed their second child, a boy named Wolf Webster, together on February 2nd. As PEOPLE notes, the influencer showed off all her luxurious presents on Instagram, soundtracked to H.E.R.'s "Every Kind of Way."

While panning across the entryway of her home, the mother of two showed off dozens of pink and white floral arrangements, as well as a giant pink geometric bear. In another photo, the family matriarch revealed a gingerbread house with four figures, representing their budding family.





A source has told the publication that "Kylie is very grateful for Travis," adding that "he is a romantic guy," and "she was teary-eyed about" the sweet presents he surprised her with today.

"They also had a special dinner. They are enjoying being a family of four. Kylie is still resting and recovering. She likes staying home. Travis makes sure that she has everything that she needs. Stormi is helping out with [her] baby brother. She is the cutest big sister."

See the sweet photos from Kylie Jenner's Instagram page below. Happy Valentine's Day!





[Via]