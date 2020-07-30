If you want to support Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack merchandise while still remaining safe from the coronavirus, this is your chance to grab some limited-edition gear.

A King of Merch, Travis Scott is using this pandemic to pad his pockets a bit further, offering a narrow line-up of new products on his website to protect against the virus. Updating his shop's website, Travis is officially giving his most loyal fans the chance to get some collectible rona-themed gear, including some hand sanitizer, a facemask, and a SafeTouch tool. Of course, everything is emblazoned with his logo.

Most notably, the $30 SafeTouch grabber features the words, "I ain't touching that shit."

The hand sanitizer, which goes for $12, kills 99% of all germs (La Flame burns the other 1%, according to the bottle).

On the latest edition of .WAV Radio, which was restarted this month, Travis previewed some new music by Young Thug, NAV, Big Sean, and more. He has seemingly been working pretty hard during the lockdown, covering Billboard and discussing his performance via Fortnite a few months ago.

Will you be picking up some of the pandemic-themed merchandise on Travis' shop website? Let us know what you're grabbing. Check out the list below.



[via]