Travis Scott is wrapping up 2019 by getting some things off his chest and he linked with XXL to write his own cover story and share some thoughts on his lovely daughter Stormi, the state of hip hop and his latest project, JACKBOYS. The seven track offering that Travis released to his fans is described as "a body of work made with a few of my friends and people I’ve always made music with since day one."



Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Artists such as Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Pop Smoke are featured to wake "up the minds of people that might not know." Elsewhere in the feature, Travis got candid about the hip hop community and how he wished it was less back-and-forth and more genuine collaboration.

“It would be so much cooler if the hip-hop community could be more together and not so divided. It can be very divided. Competition plays a role but it’s cool that there’s competition. Everyone is obviously winning, but it would be so cool if rap didn’t have so much back-and-forth and it was more about us coming to an understanding on some things and there was more camaraderie," he said. "We are all in this together. It’s us versus those who don’t get it. So, if we showed and felt that more, it would be different.”



As for his daughter Stomri, Travis called his daughter his best friend. "She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

