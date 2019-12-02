Travis Scott's Air Jordan collabs are among the most coveted sneakers on the market right now, and that's especially true when it comes to the super exclusive "Friends & Family" Air Jordan 4s that were only given to a select few people. For example, one of the purple-based "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 4s recently surfaced at Flight Club with an asking price of more than $17,000.

As it turns out, La Flame and Jordan Brand also created a variation of that "Purple Dynasty" Air Jordan 4 and it's even rarer than the rest.

As seen in the IG post embedded above, the newly revealed 4s come equipped with a premium, deep purple lux suede, waxed laces, Nike Air and Cactus Jack branding on the heel tab and on the inside of the shoe. What separates this iteration from the other "Friends & Family" colorway is that the midsole comes in all black, rather than white or grey.

According to @Archive.DNA, the exclusive "Purple Dynasty" Air Jordan 4s will be for sale - but you already know they'll cost thousands and thousands of dollars. Click here for more details.