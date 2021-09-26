After trying out Travis Scott’s spiked seltzer brand Cacti earlier this summer, a woman named Rebecca Read found herself disappointed enough to file a class-action lawsuit. According to AllHipHop, Read believes that the drink’s label is misleading customers all around the country.

Read says that she purchased the alcoholic beverages back in June and July of this year, and was willing to pay the premium price since she thought she would be getting a sliver of Blue Agave, which is used to make tequila, in her drinks.

Upon further inspection, she realized that Cacti actually contains “Agave sweetener,” a far cry from the real ingredient.

“The Product lacks any Agave spirits and instead uses ‘Agave syrup,’ a sweetener derived from the Agave plant, as shown in the fine print ingredient list on the back of the Product,” Read’s complaint reads.

“Defendant sold more of the Product and at higher prices than it would have in the absence of this misconduct, resulting in additional profits at the expense of consumers.”

The statement also says, “had Plaintiff and proposed class members known the truth, they would not have bought the Product or would have paid less for it.”

According to AllHipHop, Read is being represented by Spencer Sheehan of Sheehan & Associates, and hopes to certify her complaint as a class-action lawsuit due to the fact that Cacti has been sold nation-wide.

What are your thoughts on the lawsuit being launched against Scott’s company? Should he have to charge less for using Agave syrup instead of the real deal?

