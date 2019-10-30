The biggest song off Young Thug latest album, So Much Fun, is undoubtedly the Gunna-assisted "Hot". The song was originally intended for Gunna's album, but when Thug heard just how hot it was, it insisted on snagging it for himself. Regardless of which project it appeared on, we're just grateful to have received this smoldering collaboration. It seems the song is about get even hotter though, because Thug and Gunna's good friend, Travis Scott, will be hopping on it.

Over a month ago, all three of the artists mentioned above teased that this remix was in the works. As we've learned many times, in this day and age, fans are very impatient and if an artist doesn't release their music in a timely fashion, someone else will. Just ask Playboi Carti. The "Hot" remix has suffered the same fate, surfacing online yesterday. While we're not gonna be the ones to promote a leak, it's likely still out there circling the cyberverse.

Travis jumps on "Hot" to re-emphasize Gunna's statement that "everything's litty" by starting his verse with his signature, "It's Lit!," ad-lib. He also riffs on Thug's line, "I'm in the coupe by myself," by rapping, "I'm in that four door by myself." Hopefully it won't be too long before we get to hear a high-fidelity version of the track, which will likely send the song climbing even higher up the Hot 100 (it currently sits #31).

Young Thug is also hosting a Battle of the Bands contest to see which HBCU marching band can perform the best rendition of "Hot".