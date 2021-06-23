In honor of Travis Scott's birthday in April, the Jackboys artist announced the long-awaited return of the Astroworld Festival. Travis Scott's third annual music festival has expanded to a two-day format, and it will hit Houston on November 5 and 6. Unfortunately, countless Cactus Jack fans won't be able to pull up to Astroworld Festival because when tickets went on sale on May 5, tickets to the two-day festival were sold out in minutes.

However, nearly two months later, there may be hope for some persistent Travis Scott fans after all. On Wednesday, it was announced that Travis Scott has decided to channel his inner Willy Wonka and release 100 signed cans of CACTI that unlock free tickets to Astroworld.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Similar to how thousands of candy-obsessed children did in the classic movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, disgruntled Travis Scott fans who were unable to secure their Astroworld Festival tickets last month will be able to hunt for specially wrapped and signed cans of strawberry-flavored CACTI that are hidden in the typical nine-count variety packs.

"Summer is back and all about going bigger," Travis Scott says in a statement. "We really wanted to do something special with CACTI for the fans who weren’t able to get their hands on Astroworld tickets. The winners are going to get the opportunity to vibe out with us at the festival and get a full-on immersive experience. We can't wait to share this with them and everything else CACTI has planned for the rest of the year."

Fans who are able to track down one of the 100 signed CACTI cans will be rewarded with two tickets to the sold-out Astroworld Festival, so good luck to everyone on the hunt for those exclusive cans.