Even though Travis Scott is currently one of the biggest artists in the music industry, he is also steadily giving back to his community. The Astroworld rapper also spearheads The Cactus Jack Foundation, which, to date, has awarded college students with HBCU scholarships and helped feed over a thousand families during Houston's devastating winter storm earlier this year.

Now, Travis has come forward to reflect on the recent guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial. In an interview with the Associated Press, Travis Scott discusses George Floyd's tragic passing as well as the unexpected guilty verdict for his murderer. "I mean, we felt that we finally got justice toward some shit that was just very disgusting," the JACKBOYS artist states.



"You know, for it to take so long to finally catch something like a verdict like this," he continues, "for the things that happen every day—even during the week of his trial, you’re seeing still it’s continuing—I’m glad that it’s justice for the Floyd family."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Travis also touches on how the country can move forward following Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict. Like several other celebrities, the Cactus Jack Records founder appreciates the end result in Derek Chauvin's trial, but he also acknowledges that there's plenty of more work to do.

"Now we can try to work forward to even just try to stop it, in a mass picture, you get what I’m saying?" Travis says. "Trying to get to the next step where we can halt this attack, you know, whether it’s from the police or any walking person and just try to get to a more balanced spot in the world. Because this shit, it’s just crazy."

Watch Travis Scott's full interview with the Associated Press below.

