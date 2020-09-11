Travis Scott's historic team-up with McDonald's just keeps getting better.

After releasing an extensive collection of merchandise, including a McNugget body pillow, a series of McD's branded rugs, a life-size cut-out of his action figure, a lunch tray, and more, Cactus Jack has introduced even more new products to his shop.

A modern-day King of Merch, La Flame knows what designs his loyal following will jump at. He came prepared to drop his official collaboration with the fast-food giant, complementing his commercial and Travis Scott Meal with the second offering of merch, which contains a whopping thirty-seven new items.

This time around, the collection is a bit less shocking than the first. There are no body pillows or life-size cut-outs being sold. Instead, a bunch of t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, keychains, hats, and more take their place. Of course, Travis also included a pair of house slippers for $50 and a "Live From Utopia" flag for the same price.

With the first drop already being completely sold out, you might want to bounce on this one sooner rather than later.

Have you already visited your local McDonald's to cop the Travis Scott Meal? If you do, make sure to say that Cactus Jack sent you. You may end up with an awkward video like the ones going viral on Twitter.