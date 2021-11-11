In the wake of the mass casualty event at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival, fans have resurfaced old social media posts from the rapper in which he bragged about concertgoers being hurt at his live shows. At Astroworld, eight attendees were killed and hundreds more were injured following a crowd surge during Scott's performance.

In 2015, Scott shared a photo of a fan, appearing to be unconscious, from his show at Webster Hall in Manhattan.

“TO THE KID THAT DIDNT SURVIVE THE RODEO. UR A HERO IN MU BOOK,” Scott captioned the photo.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Two years later, a fan at another one of Scott's shows in Manhattan was paralyzed after falling from an upper-level balcony at Terminal 5. The fan has since said that he felt "devastated" by what happened at Astroworld.

“SHE BROKE HER HAND AND SHE DOESN’T GIVE A F***!!!” Scott captioned another photo, according to the NY Post.

“IT’S NOT A SHOW UNTIL SOMEONE PASS OUT," Scott affirms in another.

Scott released a statement after learning of the tragedy which occured during his recent performance, expressing that he's "absolutely devastated by what took place," adding that "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."

Scott has since deleted some of the posts. Check out a gallery compiled by TMZ here.

[Via]