Travis Scott won't be appearing at Abu Dhabi's F1 Festival this weekend due to what appears to be unfortunate circumstances. F1 Festival announced that the rapper pulled out of the concert just days before his performance. Instead, he'll be replaced by co-headliners Gucci Mane and Future. The festival announced that the rapper was pulling out due to "unforeseen circumstances." It was initially unclear what the circumstances were but the rapper later shared a picture of a get well card that was sent to his mother.

“Mamma Wanda, sending you love, light, and a speedy recovery,” it reads. “Hoping that you get well soon. Happy Holidays. Love your Nike and Jordan family.”

Yas Marina Circuit took to Instagram to make the announcement official earlier this morning. "Due to unforeseen circumstances Travis Scott will not be able to perform at the Friday Yasalam After-Race Concert," it reads. "But Mask Off! Get ready to PARTY and Serve The Base with @future and @laflare1017 the doubleheaders for the Friday 29 November #AbuDhabiGP #Yasalam2019 After-Race Concert."

Unfortunately, fans aren't exactly pleased with the decision to replace Travis Scott with Future and Gucci Mane. Some people demanded refunds while others expressed their disappointment after traveling from other parts of the world to see LaFlame live. Although it should be mentioned that not everyone is likely aware of his reason for pulling out.