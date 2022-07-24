Travis Scott may not have been booked as a headliner at Rolling Loud Miami this year, but the father of two did manage to nab some time on stage thanks to his good friend and frequent collaborator, Future.

In the hours since last night's set, videos of the duo performing together – as well as La Flame performing his 2016 Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight track "goosebumps" alone – have surfaced online, causing many social media users to question why Scott wasn't just tapped as a headliner in the first place.

As you'll remember, it was Kanye West who was initially supposed to close out the show on Friday night, though his cancellation was announced just a week before 2022's festival was set to begin.

At the same time, it was revealed that Kid Cudi would be replacing Ye. Twitter wasn't quiet about expressing their discontent with the pick, and that energy proved to carry over to the "Pursuit of Happiness" hitmaker's performance.

Even after sternly asking the aggressive crowd to lay off him, the 38-year-old was hit with a bottle by a disrespectful audience member, prompting him to walk offstage without finishing the show.

When Kudi's name was announced, many wondered why Scott wasn't selected instead. Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif explained that the venue wouldn't allow the Houston native due to the deaths that occurred during his Astroworld Festival's massive crowd surge late last year.

Not long after, though, Cherif backtracked his comments to TMZ, saying he deleted the comment due to inaccuracy. It was noted that the festival requested Scott headline, though the timing didn't work out – yet he still had time to perform with Future.

