Travis Scott performed several of his biggest songs, including his 2015 hit, "Antidote," at Coney Island in New York on Monday for the Day Party: Independence Day event at Coney Art Walls. Other artists to perform at the event included Meek Mill, DJ Spade, and Chase B.

Scott's appearance in New York was billed as being only a “live DJ set,” but in video from the night, Scott can be seen performing as usual and jumping in with the crowd.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Scott had been in New York for Michael Rubin’s massive July 4th party in the Hamptons. Other attendees included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Yo Gotti, James Harden, Kendall Jenner, and many more.

His Coney Island performance comes just days after his set at Day N Vegas was canceled. The event would have been his first music festival performance since the tragic crowd rush at Astroworld in 2021. He is still expected to headline the three South American editions of Primavera Sound, later this year.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and productions issues have forces us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” Day N Vegas organizers said in a recent statement. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to you account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete the purchase."

Check out footage from Scott's Independence Day performance below.

