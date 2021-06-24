Travis Scott is partnering with Dior Men and its artistic director Kim Jones for a collaborative Spring-Summer 2022 collection that is set to be revealed at one of Paris Fashion Week Men's events on June 25.

Dior describes the reveal as an "unprecedented event [representing] the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician."

Not much from the collection has been shown, but Scott was recently seen sporting a brown heavy-duty work jacket with the Dior logo plastered across the back.



Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

In the past, Jones has collaborated with KAWS, Kenny Scharf, Raymond Pettibon, Hajime Sorayama, and Daniel Arsham.

Similarly, Scott has had worked on numerous streetwear collaborations of his own in the past including Nike, Ksubi, BAPE, and McDonald's.

Forbes recently reported the huge earnings these collaborations netted the Astroworld rapper. Scott's deal with McDonald's earned him $5 million but was bumped to $15 million when incorporating his merch sales from the collab. His deal with Sony regarding the PS5 rewarded him with $1 million.

Earlier this week, Scott gave away 100 tickets to his Astroworld festival with a scavenger hunt for signed CACTI cans.

"Summer is back and all about going bigger," Scott said in a statement. "We really wanted to do something special with CACTI for the fans who weren’t able to get their hands on Astroworld tickets. The winners are going to get the opportunity to vibe out with us at the festival and get a full-on immersive experience. We can't wait to share this with them and everything else CACTI has planned for the rest of the year."

[Via]