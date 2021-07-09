Over the last couple of years, Travis Scott has proven himself to be one of the most business-savvy artists in the hip-hop world. He currently has huge deals with the likes of Nike, McDonald's, and even PlayStation, which just goes to show what kind of reach he has. As he works on his brand new project called UTOPIA, Scott has been looking for other ways to expand his brand, and now, he will get to do so by embarking on one of the biggest emerging markets in the United States. Of course, we are talking about Cannabis.

Scott has officially teamed up with Connected Cannabis to create Cactus Farms, which is set to launch as of Saturday, July 10th, according to a press release. Scott's new strain will be coming out in California and Arizona to start, and the strain will be an "indica-leaning hybrid debut strain [that] features a dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Connected Cannabis is one of the biggest names in the entire industry and when paired up with Scott, there is no denying that this new venture is going to be an overwhelming success. Whenever Scott comes out with a new product, whether it be a shoe, some merch, or even a meal at McDonald's, his fans always seem to come through for him.

Be sure to be on the lookout for the new Cactus Farms strain as it will officially drop tomorrow.

Image via Cactus Farms