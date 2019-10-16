Travis Scott concerts can get pretty wild. He's the one typically encouraging the crowd to rage but this past weekend, he ended up injuring himself during the middle of his own show. However, that isn't stopping him from raging even further. TMZ spotted Travis coming out of a few hot nightclubs in West Hollywood on Tuesday night limping into his Bentley before he reportedly hit a few other spots. Being the major celebrity that he is, he had someone place his crutches in a separate club. Later on, he hit up Delilah and Bootsy Bellows but he did need to get some assistance.



Scott Legato/Getty Images

As previously reported, Travis Scott dislocated his knee during his performance at Rolling Loud New York this past weekend. The rapper was in the middle of his performance when he appeared to have jumped and landed on the wrong leg. The rapper recently went to the hospital where they concluded he tore his patellar tendon. He might have to undergo surgery but the doctors reportedly want him to wait it out to see if it could heal on its own.

Fortunately, it's not all bad news for the Astroworld rapper. The rapper recently earned his second number-one single and first single to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with "Highest In The Room." In the midst of all the media madness surrounding his relationship with Kylie, at least the Kardashian curse hasn't fully taken effect... yet.