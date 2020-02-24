Travis Scott and Chase B have officially set up shop in Houston. The Space Village Shop was formerly an Astroworld pop-up spot location in H-Town but Travis Scott and Chase B have turned it into an official brick-and-mortar location for all things Travis Scott. The shop is located in Rice Village in Houston and carries READYMADE, Infinite Archives, Online Ceramics, as well as its own brand. This month, they also launched the Nike SB Dunk collab with Travis Scott so it appears that there might be a permanent location to pick-up physical shoe drops. With the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 3 collabs rumored to drop this year, perhaps they'll have a few at the store.

While Travis Scott's always been ahead of the game when it comes to fashion, the branding is now expanding past clothing. Most recently, rumors began to spark that Travis Scott teamed up with Fortnite for a "Travis Scott cosmetic set." Nothing's been announced just yet but it appears that there will a skin and an emote for the rapper.

Travis Scott is still riding the wave of his 2018 album, Astroworld, although Jack Boys, his label's compilation album did drop in late 2019. He has yet to announce a new project but surely, he's working on some new music that we can hopefully get in time for the summer.