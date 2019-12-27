HYPEAST confirms good news for fans of Travis Scott. The rapper is reportedly working on releasing a new clothing tine in collaboration with Cactus Jack. The merch is scheduled to be released alongside the previously announced JACKBOYS compilation and will include a set of clothing with heavy graphism. The upcoming musical compilation was announced earlier this week and is expected to include contributions from those on his Cactus Jack Records label, including Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Luxury Tax, and French-British rapper Octavian. Moreover, Travis has already dropped the cover of the project which features a customized CACTUS JACK 1988 BMW E30 M3. Apparently, the car will be up for grabs in a charity auction, though no price has been listed yet.

As for the clothing line, the aforementioned source shared that much variety can be expected including hoodies, long-sleeves, coach jackets and tees. There will also be accessories like beanies and bandana along with more specific merchandise like cassette tapes, CDs and vinyl records. You can get a closer look at all of it via the shop's website: here. Indeed, a lot of new things are on the way and Travis Scott is putting in work to give the fans what they want.

