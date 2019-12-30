Last week, Travis Scott unveiled his highly-anticipated project in collaboration with his Cactus Label signees, JACKBOYS. Fans across the world were thrilled to consume the 7-track mixtape which includes contributions from "Mo Bamba" mosh-pit inducer Sheck Wes, along with fellow label comrades Octavian, Luxury Tax and Don Toliver. As the streams and plays to the tape increase, we can only presume the latest project from La Flame will yield high numbers for its first week sales. Luckily, there is no need for us to keep wondering because HDD has put forth first-week sale projections for the fresh out of the oven product.

According to the aforementioned source, Scott's recent release is expected to dominate the post-Christmas charts with a projected return of $65 to $75K in downloads and streams. Interestingly, packing up the JACKBOYS project with some merchandise may up these numbers. As we previously shared, the rapper released JACKBOYS-linked merchandise at the same time as the tape's release and doing so may apparently work in favour of his numbers. In consideration of the latest merch, the sale projections could cross the $100K mark. In this number, we can include both digital downloads and streams.

We will update you on the actual results very soon.

[Via]