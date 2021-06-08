Festival season is making its triumphant return and it seems that every organizer is delivering massive lineups to satisfy concertgoers. For rap fans, it's the return of Rolling Loud that fans have anticipated. Let's be real -- there's been a lot of great music released during the pandemic that no one's been able to experience live (with the exception of virtual performances). However, Rolling Loud has been slowly unveiling the concert line-ups for Miami, Los Angeles, and now, New York.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The massive hip-hop fest will be touching down in the East Coast this fall from October 28th to 30th with a massive line-up to show for it. For starters, headlining the festival will be 50 Cent on the 28th, J. Cole on the 29th, and Travis Scott closing out the festival on the 30th. Additionally, Bobby Shmurda will be touching the Rolling Loud stage for the first time ever as a special guest.

The New York edition of the festival will bring some of New York City's finest to the fold such as Joey Bada$$, Dave East, Smoove'L, A$AP Ferg, Action Bronson, Rah Swish and more. Other heavyweights set to appear at the fest are Pooh Shiesty, Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, and more.

Check out the full festival line-up below. Tickets go on sale June 11th at 12 p.m. EST. You won't want to miss this.