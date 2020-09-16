Travis Scott's recent collaboration with McDonald's has been a successful campaign to say the least. Ever since the unlikely partnership was announced, social media was flooded with memes and videos of fans collectively losing their minds over the collab.

La Flame pulled up to the oldest McDonald's in the country in his red LaFerrari last Tuesday to celebrate the release of his combo meal, where he was promptly swarmed by excited fans. Travis blessed fans with an impromptu performance on top of a black SUV before making a quick exit.

Evidently, around 500 people showed up to see the rapper, with the city's police department dispatching several officers to try to control the excited crowd.

The city wasn't too impressed and has issued both Travis and the McDonalds location two citations each for failing to obtain an event and filming permit.

Fortunately for Travis, the fines attached to the citations are only $100 each. Despite the lack of adherence to social distancing measures and spotty face mask usage, there were no reported arrests or injuries at the event.

This morning, La Flame posted a vague message on Instagram with all angry emojis.

Do you think Travis was offended by the city's citations or is something else on the rapper's mind? Let us know what you think in the comments below.